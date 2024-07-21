Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Voya Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Voya Financial by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 26,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 26.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 29,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $3,319,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

