Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,604 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of FTCS opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average of $83.23. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $87.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

