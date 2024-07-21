Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ferguson by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 319,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

FERG stock opened at $207.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $147.62 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.95.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

