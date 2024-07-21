Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 4,024 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,216 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies



Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.



