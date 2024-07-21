Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 643 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.24.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

