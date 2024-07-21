Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 840 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

