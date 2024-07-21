Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after buying an additional 679,007 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in JFrog by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 81,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,654,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,383,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,207 shares of company stock worth $8,923,464. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. Equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Profile



JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

