Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Community Bank increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.15 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

