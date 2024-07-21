Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 113,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $165.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.82. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $192.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RL. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

