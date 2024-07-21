Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,597,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

