Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 15,348 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,348 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNCL. Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 271,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 194,726 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 72,414 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 168,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 49,938 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $60.75 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $62.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

