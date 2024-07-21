Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 17,709 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,709 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after buying an additional 258,175 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 411,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,558 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 356,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 92,283 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 241,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 202,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KSA stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

