Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,832 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

FedEx stock opened at $306.31 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.99 and a 200-day moving average of $260.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

