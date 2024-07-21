Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 20,291 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,291 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,860,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,915.9% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 920,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 890,126 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 453.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 934,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,944,000 after purchasing an additional 765,902 shares in the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,272,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 553,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,001,000 after acquiring an additional 299,945 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.40.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

