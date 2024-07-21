Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 24,409 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,409 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $53.66.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

