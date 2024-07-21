Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 341 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 92,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LANC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ LANC opened at $183.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.37. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

