Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,544 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,934,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,419,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,951,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,144,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,207,000 after buying an additional 380,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,759,000 after acquiring an additional 982,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,827,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.92, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $84.19.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $649.27 million. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.77.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

