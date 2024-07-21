Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 405 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Dover by 1.2% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 5.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $183.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.49. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $192.31.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Read Our Latest Report on DOV

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.