Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 4,793 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,707 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Matador Resources by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 92,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,924 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 310,920.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 3.29.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

