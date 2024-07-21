Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 4,932 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 80.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 166,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLO. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Read Our Latest Report on FLO

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.