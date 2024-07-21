Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 635 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,024,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 399,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 397,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $107.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average of $103.09.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

