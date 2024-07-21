Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 6,432 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

BCE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 201.39%.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.