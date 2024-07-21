Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 7,276 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,858 shares of company stock worth $2,223,504 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $62.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

