Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 758 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 13,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.55.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $304.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.41, a PEG ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.