Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 780 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Integer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Integer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Integer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Integer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Integer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $126.11 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITGR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integer news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,741. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $1,175,791.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,994.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

