Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 962 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,023 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $205.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.45 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.81.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

