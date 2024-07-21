Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSCR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other Oscar Health news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $149,336.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $113,023.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $149,336.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $164,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

