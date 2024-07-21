Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.38. 108,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,327,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Oscar Health Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $113,023.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $113,023.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,049.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006. Insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

