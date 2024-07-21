Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.2 %

Ovintiv stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

