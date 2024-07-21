Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading 1.1% Higher

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $336.00 and last traded at $327.50. 1,345,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,565,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.88.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Daiwa America upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,391 shares of company stock worth $136,147,317. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,118,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,563,020,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $924,905,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $799,792,000 after purchasing an additional 198,078 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

