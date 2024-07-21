Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Down to $22.94

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.94, but opened at $21.75. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 523,324 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -86.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Pan American Silver by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Pan American Silver by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.