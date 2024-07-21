Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.
Several research firms recently commented on PGRE. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.07%.
Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.
