Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several research firms recently commented on PGRE. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 246,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 198,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.07%.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

