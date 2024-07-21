Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,611 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parsons by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,119,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,912,000 after purchasing an additional 131,617 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Parsons by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSN opened at $77.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

