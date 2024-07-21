Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $171.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PCTY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paylocity from $178.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.88.

Get Paylocity alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $142.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.53. Paylocity has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $230.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 658,057 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Paylocity by 35.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,895,000 after acquiring an additional 621,946 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $82,172,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 2,212.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 381,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,965,000 after acquiring an additional 365,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Paylocity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,176,000 after acquiring an additional 278,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.