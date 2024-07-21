Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Position Raised by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $173,280,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth $45,096,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,655,000 after acquiring an additional 484,810 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 360.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 601,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,364,000 after acquiring an additional 470,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,191,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,601,000 after acquiring an additional 392,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Pentair Trading Down 0.9 %

Pentair stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $85.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.47%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

