Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser Sells 15,000 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $3,037,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,582 shares in the company, valued at $187,853,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, May 20th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00.

NYSE PEN opened at $189.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.59 and a twelve month high of $310.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.23 and its 200 day moving average is $218.94.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth $396,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 11.7% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 215.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 20.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.56.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

