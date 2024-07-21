Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,618 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,803 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 707.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $1,251,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 274,805 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 33,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

