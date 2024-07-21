Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Stock Position Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of PR opened at $16.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 4.37. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

