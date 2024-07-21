Peter Salzmann Sells 8,685 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $257,857.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,385,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Salzmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immunovant alerts:

On Tuesday, July 9th, Peter Salzmann sold 4,619 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $129,609.14.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $479,232.95.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $45.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Immunovant

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Immunovant by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Immunovant by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.