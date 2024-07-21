Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 0%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.72. 6,727,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 39,693,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $169.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 812.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Pfizer by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 20,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.