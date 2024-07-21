Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading 7.2% Higher

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.99. 36,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 740,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $640.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $127,759.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,734.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,518.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,074 shares of company stock worth $575,147. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,592,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,499,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,721,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after buying an additional 104,280 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 7,464,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,274,000 after buying an additional 3,703,703 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also

