Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,562,000. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,759,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,350,000 after buying an additional 266,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,513,000 after buying an additional 232,191 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,308,000 after buying an additional 145,078 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 254.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.