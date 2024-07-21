Piper Sandler Increases Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target to $30.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $27.14 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,496,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,240,000 after purchasing an additional 432,091 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,340,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,615,000 after buying an additional 590,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,106,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,363,000 after buying an additional 203,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

