Piper Sandler Raises Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $149.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $134.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.88.

Get Blackstone alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 1.6 %

Blackstone stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.37. The company has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.