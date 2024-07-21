Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,129,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 39,463,770 shares.The stock last traded at $2.54 and had previously closed at $2.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLUG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley upgraded Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The company had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million. Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,800,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 359,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 147,435 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 651,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 333,708 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,656,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,344 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

