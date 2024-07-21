Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 54.7% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Polaris by 36.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 140.7% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Polaris by 32.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Polaris by 18.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $81.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.16. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.55.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

