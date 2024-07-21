Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $746,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Etfidea LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
NYSE:JPM opened at $209.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.57 and a 200-day moving average of $190.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The company has a market capitalization of $602.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
