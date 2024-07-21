PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $142.00 at UBS Group

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PPG. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

PPG opened at $128.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.62 and its 200 day moving average is $136.22. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.60.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

