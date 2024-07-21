PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Shares Gap Down to $131.71

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $131.71, but opened at $127.50. PPG Industries shares last traded at $128.49, with a volume of 402,012 shares changing hands.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $554,685,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 4,484.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after acquiring an additional 707,903 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $74,492,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,876,000 after acquiring an additional 496,998 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

