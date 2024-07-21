Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $2,016,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 136.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 8.1% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $248.55 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $256.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.85.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

